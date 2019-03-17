|
Rusky, Charles Robert Age 76, passed away on February 1, 2019, at Hoag Memorial Hospital, Newport Beach, CA. Chuck was the son of Robert and Mildred Rusky (Chicago, IL); survived by dearest friend, James Thompson; sisters, Jo Anne Ragona and Nancy (Edward, Jr.) Stack; nephews, Edward (Julie) Stack III, Marc Ragona, and Scott Ragona; niece, Deanna Stack; great-niece, Elizabeth Stack; and great-nephew, Andrew Stack. He attended St. Agnes (Brighton Park), St. Rita of Cascia High School (1960), and received a BA from Loyola University Chicago (1964), majoring in accounting. He retired as an Enrolled Agent in 2018. In 1995, Chuck became a laryngectomy survivor. He was active and had served as Treasurer for both the Orange County Lost Chord Club and the International Association of Laryngectomees. Recently, he battled lung cancer. We would like to thank the numerous friends, professional staff, and particularly, St. Joseph Hospice at Hoag who assisted Chuck during his suffering. There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony in California (date to be determined).
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2019