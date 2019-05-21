Home

Charles Paran Obituary
Paran, Charles "Mike" Beloved husband of the late Mary A. Paran; devoted godfather of Ruth Stella, Gemma Gliori, Daniel Schimel and Christine MacMillan; loving son of the late Charles and the late Josephine; fond cousin and friend to many. Funeral Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at Salerno's Galewood Chapels, Ralph Massey Funeral Director, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago. Chapel Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the funeral home from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Please omit flowers. For info (773) 889-1700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 21, 2019
