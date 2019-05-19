|
May, Honorable Charles Monroe Judge of The Circuit Court of Cook County, age 92, of Evanston. Beloved husband of the late Julia Chavez May; loving father of Jennifer Lynn (Mark L.) Lund; dear uncle of Horace "Kris" Graves; loyal and loving friend of Katrina Butler. Visitation Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd. (at Old Orchard Road), Skokie, IL 60077. Visitation Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until time of the Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1717 Benson Ave., Evanston, IL 60201. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 8430 Bryn Mawr Avenue, #800, Chicago, IL 60631 or Fisk University, Office of Institute Advancement, 1000 17th Avenue N., Nashville, TN 37208 (please add on memo line Judge May's name). Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com, or (847) 675-1990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 19, 2019