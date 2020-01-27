Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Masters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Masters

Add a Memory
Charles Masters Obituary
Masters, Charles Charles J. Masters, age 70. Beloved husband of Roselle Impe. Loving father of Ben Masters. Dear brother of Susan Mastrofsky. Accomplished attorney, award winning author, WWII historian, and international speaker. Member and officer of the Society of Midland Authors. Memorial service Sunday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1200, Chicago 60601, . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now