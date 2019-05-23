Lamkin III, Charles D. Age 71, passed away April 7, 2019. Loving husband of Kathy Robinson Lamkin; loving son of the late Charles D. Lamkin II and Marion Louise (nee O'Reilly); loving sisters, Jane (Jack) Jarnis, Mary Beth (Brett) Goodwin; and loving brother of the late Robert Lamkin. Chuck, or Charlie to his friends, loved to golf and meet for cocktails with his friends. He was always the first to offer to drive you to the airport, lend a helping hand, or remember the ladies with a red rose on Valentine's Day. His laugh, smile, loyalty, and generosity will be missed by all who knew him. Charlie was the best friend a man or woman could have. Chuck worked with the Keebler Company for 36 years. He began his Keebler career as a Zone Manager in New York. He spent his early career defining Best Practices in the grocery market segment. Chuck led the company by firmly establishing Keebler as a key component of any grocery store layout. His reputation as a highly effective and profit-driven manager grew within the company and he was tapped to implement sales and marketing strategies for the new Convenience Store division. Understanding the impact Keebler could have in this new array of consumer outlets, Chuck crafted sales and marketing programs that quickly made the newest division the most profitable one in the company. Chuck also consistently drove new product introductions that capitalized on consumer trends like healthier snack bars, single serve products, and cross promotions from beverages to NASCAR. Services were private. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary