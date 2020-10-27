Labaj Sr. , Charles L.
Charles L. Labaj Sr. age 93 of Matteson formerly of Crete, Illinois passed away on October 24, 2020. Beloved husband to the late Nancy (nee Angellotti) 2006. Loving father to Michael (Karen) Labaj and Charles (Carole) Labaj Jr. Cherished grandfather to Trishia (Rich) Krupa, Erin (Luke) Acosta, Laura (Joe) Traina, Michael (Robin) Labaj Jr., Mary Rose (Phillip) Warbiany, Charles S. Labaj and Sarah (James) Williamson. Great grandfather of 7. Charles served proudly in the U.S. Navy. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 5501 N Cumberland, Chicago, IL 60656. www.stjude.org
Due to the current circumstances and restrictions caused by Covid-19, we ask that you please follow the states guidelines of wearing masks/face coverings and social distancing. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation. Visitation Wednesday, October 27th from 2PM until 8PM at the Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Funeral service on Thursday at 10AM at the funeral home. Interment: Skyline Memorial Park, Monee, IL. Info: (708) 672-7600.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com