Hughes, Charles M.
With deep sadness we announce the death of Charles M. Hughes of Oak Lawn; Son of the late Charles and the late Irene Hughes, nee Talaber; Charles is survived by his cousins, Linda Kulovitz and Patricia Coufal; Chuck was a member of Our Lady of St. Germaine Parish and a member of the church's Men's Group; Charles spent 27 years at the Museum of Science & Industry as a business department manager; Chuck was a very generous man and enjoyed coming to the help of anyone who needed it; Chuck was a major supporter of St. Rita High School in Chicago and St. Germaine School in Oak Lawn; He will be missed by many and on many levels; Charles has always supported Alvernia Manor to reciprocate the backing they provided him after he battled with his cancer; In memory of Charles, donations can be made in his name to either St. Rita High School in Chicago, St. Germaine School in Oak Lawn, or Alvernia Manor in Lemont, IL; Funeral Monday, November 30, Visitation 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Germaine Church, 98th & Kolin Ave., Oak Lawn; Interment St. Mary Cemetery; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral Info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
