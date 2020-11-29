1/
Charles Hughes
Hughes, Charles M.

With deep sadness we announce the death of Charles M. Hughes of Oak Lawn; Son of the late Charles and the late Irene Hughes, nee Talaber; Charles is survived by his cousins, Linda Kulovitz and Patricia Coufal; Chuck was a member of Our Lady of St. Germaine Parish and a member of the church's Men's Group; Charles spent 27 years at the Museum of Science & Industry as a business department manager; Chuck was a very generous man and enjoyed coming to the help of anyone who needed it; Chuck was a major supporter of St. Rita High School in Chicago and St. Germaine School in Oak Lawn; He will be missed by many and on many levels; Charles has always supported Alvernia Manor to reciprocate the backing they provided him after he battled with his cancer; In memory of Charles, donations can be made in his name to either St. Rita High School in Chicago, St. Germaine School in Oak Lawn, or Alvernia Manor in Lemont, IL; Funeral Monday, November 30, Visitation 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Germaine Church, 98th & Kolin Ave., Oak Lawn; Interment St. Mary Cemetery; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral Info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Germaine Church
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Germaine Church
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
