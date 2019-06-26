|
Hoffmann III, Charles Conrad Age 87, U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Verona Hoffmann; loving father of Pamela (Terry) O'Neill and Charles Conrad (JoAnne) Hoffmann IV; proud grandfather of CeCelia Hoffmann; dear brother of Mary (the late Edward) Matthei, Debbie (Duane) Hutchens, and the late Marjorie (the late John) McLaughlin; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather Saturday, June 29, 2019, for Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m., at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 9525 S. Lawndale, Evergreen Park, IL 60805. Arrangements by Brady-Gill Funeral Home, Tinley Park. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 26, 2019