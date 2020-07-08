Gerny, Charles E. "Moe" Charles E. "Moe" Gerny, July 6, 2020. Age 70. U.S. Army Veteran. Former husband of Patricia Gerny, nee Camphouse. Loving father of Lori Thompson (Walter Hampton), Lisa Sanders(fiancé John Baio), and Charles(Debora) Gerny. Cherished grandfather of the late Morgan, Brandon, Lisa, Olivia, Kathleen, and David and great grandfather of Vanessa and DeRoyal. Beloved brother of William(Emmy) Gerny. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services Wednesday 6:30 P.M. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave.,(at Derby Rd.), Lemont. Deacon Steven Gerding, officiating. Entombment with Military Honors Thursday at 12:30 P.M. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Offerings may be made to Morgan's Fund, 14929 S. Archer Avenue, Lockport, IL. 60441, and will be deeply appreciated. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 to 8:00 P.M. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com
