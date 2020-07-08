1/
Charles E. "Moe" Gerny
Gerny, Charles E. "Moe" Charles E. "Moe" Gerny, July 6, 2020. Age 70. U.S. Army Veteran. Former husband of Patricia Gerny, nee Camphouse. Loving father of Lori Thompson (Walter Hampton), Lisa Sanders(fiancé John Baio), and Charles(Debora) Gerny. Cherished grandfather of the late Morgan, Brandon, Lisa, Olivia, Kathleen, and David and great grandfather of Vanessa and DeRoyal. Beloved brother of William(Emmy) Gerny. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services Wednesday 6:30 P.M. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave.,(at Derby Rd.), Lemont. Deacon Steven Gerding, officiating. Entombment with Military Honors Thursday at 12:30 P.M. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Offerings may be made to Morgan's Fund, 14929 S. Archer Avenue, Lockport, IL. 60441, and will be deeply appreciated. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 to 8:00 P.M. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
JUL
8
Funeral service
06:30 PM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
JUL
9
Entombment
12:30 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL 60439
630-257-6667
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
