Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
Funeral
Saturday, May 11, 2019
8:45 AM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
6135 S. Austin Ave
Chicago, IL
DeLauriea, Charles V. Age 86, May 4, 2019, lifetime resident of Chicago's Southwest side - Clearing neighborhood, dearly beloved husband of Lorraine R. (nee Bugajsky); devoted father of Susan M. (late Gregg) Gasior, Kenneth E. (Maureen) DeLauriea and Lisa A. (Jack) Fruh; cherished grandfather of Matthew (Sonia) Holt, Jason and Caitlin Fruh; proud great-grandfather of Marius Holt; loving brother of the late Norma (late Charles) Vogel; dear brother-in-law of the late Marie (late Adam) Kaminski and the late Martin (late Florence) Bugajsky; fond uncle and friend of many. Faith-filled member of St. Symphorosa Parish Family, Minister of Communion and Lector. Member, Past President and Treasurer of the St. Symphorosa Super Club, Telephone Pioneers of America and Secretary for Western Electric Apprentice Reunion. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, May 11, 2019, 8:45 a.m., at chapel, to St. Symphorosa Church, 6135 S. Austin Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Symphorosa Vincent DePaul Society or St. Symphorosa Church appreciated. Please visit CHARLES DeLAURIEA BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info, 773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 8, 2019
