Frederick, Charles D. "Freddie"
Charles D. "Freddie" Frederick, 86 of Lyons, devoted husband of Sharon nee Phillips; loving father of Timothy (Diana), Christine (Greg) Abrams, Jackie (Bob) Anderson, Tom, and Angela (Mike) Margas; dearest grandpa of Bradley, Gregory, Emily (A.J.), Nick, Bobby (Dana), Samantha (Geoff), Christopher, Sharon (Joe), Michael, Jimmy, Sarah and Danny; dear great-grandpa of Jackson, Jordyn and Jenna; fond brother of Dolores (late Harold) Kozerski and late Virginia (late Bob) Pardus.
Visitation and services will be held privately. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. All are encouraged to pay your respects or share a fond memory through the online guestbook at www.moravecek.com
, or call 708-447-2261.
