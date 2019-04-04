|
|
Culbertson, Charles R. Beloved husband of the late Dean; loving father of Pamela June (John) O'Hara, Tressia (Jason) Permoda, and Terry (Sue); devoted grandfather of Brian Slater (Kathy) and Katelynn Culbertson; great-grandfather of Charlotte Dean Slater. Visitation Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. Info: (773) 774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 4, 2019