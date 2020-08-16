1/1
Charles B. LeMieux
1928 - 2019
LeMieux, Charles B.

Just ask people who knew him, and they will confirm it. Especially, ask his wife, and she will tell you true. Charles was a man who lived up to his family name. Translated from the French, LeMieux means The Best. Charles was born in Green Bay, WI, in 1928. He died in Oak Park, IL, on October 19, 2019. During those 91 years, he brought people together with an appreciation for each other and the conviction that, even in bad times, there is so much good. Growing up during the Great Depression left Charles with two important life lessons. We get through the most difficult times when everyone works together. And, when you go outside to fetch coal for the kitchen stove, beware of the huge red-eyed rats that live in the shed. Beginning in the 1930s in Green Bay, Charles was a member of the now legendary Doty Street Gang. The nefarious activities of these boys included their presenting of playground and backyard plays to families and neighbors. One of their more famous productions, "Zorro's Fighting Legion," was covered in the local newspaper. The play was critiqued in the press as a "hard riding western thriller." Charles was an athlete at Green Bay East High School. He excelled in football and held state track and field records during his teenage years. These athletic feats were often reported in the Green Bay Press Gazette. Charles was an American Patriot who bravely served our country. During the WWII era and immediately afterwards, he was first deployed to China and then to Guam. He was one of the Very Few, the Very Proud, the China Marines. He was seriously wounded multiple times in combat in China. In war-torn Guam, Charles and his Marine company of engineers specialized in bridge building. These last two words are a perfect description of how Charles would live the rest of his life. While in China, Charles discovered that he had a facility for learning languages. After his return home from military service, he decided that the best antidote for the horrors of war would be a study of the world's beauty. He earned degrees at St. Norbert College and the University of Wisconsin. He began 40 years as a teacher of Spanish, English and history. Charles also coached track and directed student theatrical productions. In the Chicago area, he taught at Oak Park River Forest High School in Oak Park and at Morton East High School in Cicero. Charles and his wife were married for over 50 years. They worked as a team to prepare school materials. Always going far beyond the basic curriculum, Charles would enrich his classes with art, singing, dance, literature and through cultural and creative projects. They traveled extensively and made their own documentary films, which Charles presented to his classes. Charles had a beautiful voice and was always singing or humming as he worked. And he was fun. He enjoyed puzzles, riddles and magic tricks and offered them in various languages to his students. After Charles retired from teaching, he and his wife continued to travel, lecture, publish and organize historical and cultural conferences in the U.S. and Spain. They were digitizing their film and musical projects with the hope of making them available online. Charles was the ultimate people person. He made enduring friendships across three continents. Wherever Charles traveled, he was one of our country's great goodwill ambassadors. As time passed, the pain from Charles's war wounds became more and more severe. During the last 5 years of his life, Charles received extensive medical care at home. Just as they had done with their school work, Charles and his wife worked as a dedicated team to learn medical procedures. Their enormous advantage was their abiding love and devotion to each other. To the end of his life, Charles found ways to reach out and help others. The wife will carry forward Charles's legacy of bringing people together. Charles is survived by his wife, Kathleen, by his brother, Alan, and by a large extended family. Funeral services were held. A Memorial in his name will be announced. Donations can be made to the following GoFundMe campaign: gf.me/u/ydaiuj

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
13 entries
July 27, 2020
Mr. LeMieux's Spanish classes at Morton East changed my life. I've travelled extensively in Spain, South America and Mexico due to the passion he instilled in me. Adiós compadre.
Denis Klepac
Student
July 26, 2020
It is thoughtful and generous of Mr. LeMieux's students to sign his Guestbook. I assure you that he would be delighted to know what he and your classes have meant to you. You were always important to Mr. LeMieux, and he never forgot you. He was dedicated to your classwork, to your wellbeing and to your happy and successful future. He worried about you; he hoped for the best for you; he was inspired by your creativity. You watched his movies and know how high he could jump and click his heels. That is precisely what he would be doing right now while reading your good memories. His end of life was unnecessarily painful. Instead of complaining, Mr. LeMieux's response was to think about ways to help others who were also in his situation. I will continue to advocate in his name. Thank you very much. Muchas gracias.
Kathleen LeMieux
Spouse
July 22, 2020
Was my Spanish teacher in 1967 as a freshman at Morton East h.s. He was a great guy and a fun teacher. Always interesting and he would talk sports with me. What a great life he had. God bless.
Dan vashinko
Student
July 22, 2020
I had the privedge of having Mr. Lemieux for my Spanish 1@3 teacher at MortonEast. He was one of the best teachers I ever had. His classes were amazing. Not only did he thoroughly teach us the language, including the perfect pronunciation, but on Fridays he immersed us in Spanish speaking culture, thru songs and visual presentations. I always looked forward to his classes and spent a lot of time visiting after school, when I didn't have sports practice. He always encouraged me in my endeavors, be it scholastic or athletic. I still have a copy of the 1968 Green Bay Packers team book that he gave me when I was playing football. I also remember him telling me about his time in the Marines. He was an inspiration to me not only in academics, but in life. I still think of him, and wish I could've told him that after college I became a Marine officer. I frequently thought of his persona while at OCS andused his stories of the service as inspiration to get through some tough times in training. My deepest sympathies to his wife and family. He was truly a unique and adventurous individual in a Hemingous way. He truly lived a great life, and embodied the characteristics of a true mentor. I know he made a positive impression on those of us he taught. Semper Fi, Senor Lemieux. We'll meet again someday, when I pass thru the gates of Heaven, where I know you're the Sereant of the Guard. God bless you and your family! Jim Glosniak, class of 1971 Morton East.
James E Glosniak
Student
July 21, 2020
Mr. LeMieux was my Spanish teacher as a freshman at Morton East high school in 1977. He would show us his home made films of all the places he had traveled. It was always fun when he would share his memories and adventures. He is an unforgettable teacher!
Laura Riojas
Student
July 20, 2020
Rest in peace Senor LeMieux. You were my favorite teacher, Spanish 1977-1981. You were tough on us but I learned so much.
Judy Colonero
Student
July 20, 2020
I wish I had known all these Great things about Mr Lemieux. He was the Best
Peter B. Vasquez
Student
July 20, 2020
I loved Mr. LeMieux. He was the best teacher I ever had and his style influenced me when I became a teacher. My deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Patricia Stack Morton East class of 1971
PATRICIA STACK
July 20, 2020
He was the BEST. He made sure to tell you that the first day of class. He was demanding but I learned so much. Placed out of three semesters of college Spanish when I only took 2 years in high school at Morton East. I remember we would learn traditional songs and sing once a week. He was quite the showman in class. His photo above looks exactly as I remembered him. I went on to teach Spanish and utilized many of his teaching tips. Class of 68
Ellen Azzarello Kelly
Student
July 20, 2020
Just read on July 19, 2020 of the passing of the best teacher I had at Morton East in 1973-74. May his Memory and the travel movies he showed us live on
cindy zienty
Student
July 20, 2020
RiP dear sir. Loved the moos. I didnt do well in learning Spanish but the lessons I learned in appreciating culture and his inspiring me to do the best at whatever I try has always stuck with me. 89-90
JoAnn Duncan (Morency)
Student
July 19, 2020
he left a impact on my life, such a great teacher and kind heart. I was fortunate to have him as my Spanish teacher at Morton East. Such a fun and unique class. Rest in heavenly peace
Kim Temen
Student
July 19, 2020
I just today, 7/19/20, became aware that Mr. Lemieux passed last October. As always when one hears of someone passing I felt immediate sadness. However, then I started to remember how much I enjoyed him as my Spanish teacher at Mortin East HS in the early 70's. He would have us not only learn the language with a heavy emphasis on having dialogues amongst ourselves, but I think it was once a week we would sing songs and other cultural things related to Spanish. Yes, I'm smiling now thinking about those days many years ago. So very sorry to hear of his passing. Rest in peace, Senior Lemieux.

David Zielinski
Morton East class of '73
David R Zielinski
Student
