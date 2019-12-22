|
|
Barancik, Charles and Margery A six decade love story ended December 18-19 with the sudden passing of Charles Leonard Barancik (1928) and Margery Kay Lippa Barancik (1936). Residents of Sarasota, FL and Northbrook, IL, Chuck (son of Henry and Carrie) and Margie (daughter of Lou and Portia) are survived by sons Steve (Lisa), Scott (Rebecca) and daughter Wendy. They were the adoring grandparents of Isabel, Dahlia, Hannah and Savannah. Chuck is survived by siblings Shirley, Richard (Claire) and Maury (Maija). Margie's beloved sister, Nancy Lippa Rosen Davis, predeceased them, as did their sister-in-law Sue. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins made Margie's and Chuck's lives still richer. The Baranciks live on in their Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation, a Sarasota-based philanthropic organization focused on children and families, poverty, the arts, and environmental stewardship. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to JFCS of the Suncoast or the . JFCS of the Suncoast Jfcs-cares.org 2688 Fruitville Rd., Sarasota, FL 34237 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 22, 2019