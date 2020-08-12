1/
Charles A. White
White , Charles A.

Charles A. White, age 91 passed away peacefully on August 9 th . Beloved husband of the late Helen M. White (nee Varvazovsky). Loving father of Lawrence (Juanita); Nancy (Gregory) Vejvoda. Proud grandfather of Lauren, Andrew, Mitchell; Nathan. Pullman Tech High School Graduate. Army Private First Class (PFC). Served in Germany during Korean War. Honorably discharged. Life Member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2604. Recipient of Honor Flight Chicago trip to Washington, DC in 2016. Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Knight of Stritch Assembly 205 and Third Degree Knight of Guerin Council 14057. Servant of God donating his time, talent and treasure to the VFW, Knights, his church and hospital. Retired Machinist from manufacturing industry. Visitation Saturday, August 15 th from 10:00 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 12:00 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127 th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 12:30 p.m. PHASE 4 COVID 19 REGULATIONS; Visitors MUST wear a mask when attending the visitation, loitering is NOT allowed, to accommodate all guests paying their respects to the family, and the funeral home kitchen is closed to food and refreshments. If you will be attending Mass, please provide your name and phone number for the church using this form https://forms.gle/Ajhec3pgYkfCLsaLA. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
