|
|
Janda, Dr. Charles A. Husband, father and respected surgeon passed away peacefully at home on September 27, 2019. He dedicated much of his life to the practice of medicine, but was defined by his commitment to family and his remarkable marriage to Lorraine, his wife of 63 years. He leaves behind eight children, 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many other close family and friends. Visitation Friday, October 4 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 West 55th Street, Countryside. Memorial Mass Saturday, October 5, 11:00 a.m. at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Road, Western Springs. Full obituary at: hjfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 2, 2019