Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:45 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home
5570 W. 95th Street
Oak Lawn , IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
1941 - 2019
Charlene Payne Obituary
Payne, Charlene Calozzo Of Naples, FL, and Evergreen Park, IL. Beloved wife of the late Kevin Payne and the late Anthony Donia; loving mother of Claire (George) Schmidt, Ken (Joél) Payne and JoAnn (David) Bacon; she was born in Chicago on November 18, 1941, the daughter of the late Charles and Josephine Calozzo; proud grandmother of Nicholas, Christina, Kevin, Samantha and Rachel; dear sister of Phil (Carol) Calozzo, and Ginny (Kirk) Vucsko; fond aunt of Michael and Michelle Vucsko; caring cousin of Josephine "Babe" Daters. Charlene retired from the Chicago Board of Education where she taught kindergarten for many years. She grew up in Bridgeport, attended Visitation High School, Chicago State University and National Louis University. She loved spending winters in Florida and holidays and summers with her family up north. Funeral Tuesday 9:45 a.m. from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th Street, Oak Lawn to Most Holy Redeemer Church for Mass 10:30 a.m. Visitation Monday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Burial will be held at St. Mary Cemetery at a future date. Memorial donations in Charlene's memory may be made to Mother Theresa's Missionaries of Charity, 2325 W. 24th Place, Chicago, IL 60608. Funeral info, 708-425-0500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 1, 2019
