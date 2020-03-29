|
|
Gonzalez, Charlene (nee Kirschner), 88, beloved wife of the late Richard Gonzalez and former wife of the late David Rosen; loving mother of Buff Rosen Boyd (Cal Spitzer) and Kevin Rosen; dear sister of the late Muriel (the late Samuel) Skolnick; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Charlene was ahead of her time as a successful career woman. Her charisma, dedication and hard work made her a force of nature in advertising sales. She was also a great mother and friend who will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, honesty and generous spirit. She will be greatly missed. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. Charlene is now at peace after having suffered from Alzheimer's. In lieu of flowers and in an effort to make progress in obtaining a cure, memorials may be made to the . For information and to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, www.shalom2.com or 847.255.3520.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2020