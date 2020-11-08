1/
Charlene "Sherry" Adair
1935 - 2020
Adair, Charlene "Sherry"

Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Adair and the late Melvin Olsen. Loving mother of Debbie (Dave) Hansen, Leanne (Don) Muscari, and Cathy (Craig) Flesburg. Dear grandmother of Shelley (Ben) Wall, Stacey (Eddie) Adamo, Ryan (Leah) Hansen, Andrea (Steve) Miller, Matthew (Cortnie) Muscari, Rebecca Zinga, and Jessica Zinga. Great-grandmother of many. Cherished friend of many. Sherry was an active volunteer with many organizations.

Family and friends will gather at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3222 Rose Street, Franklin Park on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until time of service 7:00 p.m. A private inurnment will follow at a later date at Eden Memorial Park Cemetery. For information, please call Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home, (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church
NOV
9
Service
07:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
(847) 678-1950
