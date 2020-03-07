|
|
Achuff, Charlene A. (nee Faust), age 72, of Berwyn, formerly of Forest Park. Beloved wife of Keith; loving mother of Kimberly (Jim) Bageanis and Eric Achuff; cherished grandmother of Jason Bageanis, Julia Bageanis and Piper Achuff; dear sister of the late Betty (late Russ) Crossley and sister-in-law of Gayle Willard; fond aunt of Steve, Danny, Teri, Kevin, the late Larry and the late Rusty, Dale, Dana, Lori, Beth, Jeffrey, Justin, Timmy and Kaitlyn. Visitation Sunday, March 8, 2:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside. Funeral Monday, March 9, 10:00 a.m. Prayers at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Memorial donations to , 225 Michigan Avenue, #1200, Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 7, 2020