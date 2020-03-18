|
|
Oehman, Celia (nee Vasquez) Age 80, late of South Chicago, passed away on March 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul Oehman for 58 years. Loving mother of Thomas (Yvonne) Oehman and Sandra Oehman. Devoted grandmother of Thomas (Angela) Oehman, Steven (Fiancé Angela Trevino) Terrazas, Julie Oehman, Brian (Fiancé Michaelina Kotrba) Terrazas and Megan Oehman. Cherished great-grandmother of John Paul, Isaly, Jeremiah, Kymani and Alba. Dear daughter of the late Joseph and the late Flora Vasquez. Dearest sister of late Fidel (late Sally) Vasquez, late Esther (late John) Orozco, Helen (late John) Lopez, late Maria Dolores Vasquez, late Thomas Vasquez, late Anita (Michael) Martinez, Gilbert (Isabel) Vasquez, late Joseph Vasquez, Robert (Linda) Vasquez and late John Vasquez. Fond sister-in-law of late John (late Manuela) Urban. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Retired employee of the Chicago Board of Education Philip Sheridan Elementary School. Member of American Legion Post #80 Women's Auxiliary. Visitation Friday, March 20, 2020, from 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral services Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. from the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago, IL 60617 to Sacred Heart Church. Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 18, 2020