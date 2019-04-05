|
Cheung, Celia Moy Beloved wife of the late George Cheung; loving mother of Michael (Susan) Cheung, Monica (Richard) Stevens, and Martin (Tina) Cheung; cherished grandmother of Lauren and Rachel Cheung, Sean Stevens, and Thomas Cheung; devoted daughter of the late Paul and Lillian Moy; dear sister of Pauline (the late Frank) Luke, Alice (the late Gordon) Gee, the late Mary (the late Gene) Yee, the late Albertine (the late William) Gin, the late Annette (the late Larry) Leong Hong, the late Betty (the late Charles) Wong, the late Robert (the late Emma) Moy, the late Elinor (the late Peter) Fung, the late Joan (the late Richard) Rowland, and the late Jean (the late Fred) Hong; fond aunt of many. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the are appreciated. Visitation Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th St., Chicago. Cremation Private. Funeral Information: call (312) 842-8681 or visit www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 5, 2019