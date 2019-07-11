|
Davis, Cecilia Marie (nee Koehnke) Oconomowoc, WI - Age 86, passed away May 20, 2019, at Angel's Grace Hospice, in the presence of her family. Born 1932 in Alliance, NE, Cecilia received a B.A. from the University of Nebraska in 1953. An early flight attendant for United, Cecilia moved to Chicago to raise a family with her husband William. Cecilia pursued music and the arts, singing tenor for the North Shore Choral Society and her parish choir at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Cecilia is survived by siblings, Fred, Kathleen (Lohman), and Steven; her sons, William and John; and grandchildren, Erin, Greta, Madeline, William III, and Henry. Cecilia will be remembered for her generosity of spirit, kindness, devotion, commitment and uncompromising love. A memorial service will be August 3, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1747 Lake Ave., Wilmette, IL 60091. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Cecilia's name to St. Joseph's Church, or Angel's Grace Hospice.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 11, 2019