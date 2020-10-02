Cecilia Balzano

Balzano, Cecilia
Cecilia "Ceal" Balzano nee McKenzie; beloved wife of Paul; loving mother of Lauren Balzano, Jaclyn (Chris Zuccaro) Balzano and Gina (Paul Fern) Balzano; devoted daughter of the late John and late Rosella McKenzie; dear sister of Virginia (late Robert) Arndt, Diann McKenzie, Joan (Randy) Paraday and the late Thomas McKenzie; adored daughter-in-law of John and the late Margie Balzano; cherished sister-in-law of Gina (David) Marano, John (Natalie) Balzano, Ruth Ann (Joe) Fratto and the late Marty Balzano; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9:00 am until time of Memorial Mass 11:00 a.m.at St. Jerome Croatian Catholic Church, 2823 S. Princeton Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Paralyzed Veterans of America
are appreciated. Funeral Arrangements by Dalcamo Funeral Home 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com
