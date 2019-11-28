|
Birndorf, Cecile L. "Cissy" Cecile L. "Cissy" Birndorf nee Lazar, 94. Beloved wife for 62 wonderful years to the late Beryl Birndorf. Loving and devoted mother of Randi (the late Richard) Young and Robert (Stacey) Birndorf. Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey (Beth) Young, Michael Young, Elizabeth Young and Stephanie Birndorf. Dear great-grandmother of Rachel and Sarah Young. Dearest daughter of the late Edythe and the late Irving Lazar; fond sister of the late Lawrence Lazar. Graveside service Friday, 9:15 am at Memorial Park Cemetery, (Section Monorah) 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind, 1850 West Roosevelt Rd., Chicago, IL 60608 www.chicagolighthouse.org and North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 North Sheridan Road, Glencoe, IL 60022 www.nsci.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 28, 2019