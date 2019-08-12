Home

Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
1059 West 32nd Street
Chicago, IL 60608
(773) 927-6424
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
1059 West 32nd Street
Chicago, IL 60608
Lying in State
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. BarbaraChurch
2859 S. Throop St.
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. BarbaraChurch
2859 S. Throop St.
Cecile "Cis" Krok

Cecile "Cis" Krok Obituary
Krok, Cecile "Cis" nee Krzyzanski. Beloved wife of the late Bernard;loving mother of Kenneth C.P.D, (Stephanie), Deborah (John) Scumaci, and the late Michael W.; dear busia of Michael, Nicholas, Christopher, Natalie, John-Michael, and Jake; dear prababcia of Lincoln and Hudson;fond sister of Sylvia (late Edward) Wiertel, Virginia Zawacki, EugeniaKrzyzanski, and Laura Pratt; dear aunt and friend of many. Cis was anurse in the community for over 50 years; the proud recipient of thePolish Falcon Gold Legion Medal of Honor, as well as District 2 President and financial secretary of Polish Falcon Nest #3; St. Vincentde Paul Society, usher, Bingo and volunteer at St. Barbara Parish. VisitationTuesday3-9:00 p.m. at Pomierski F.H., 1059 W. 32nd St., Lying-in-stateWednesday,9:00 a.m. until 10:00 funeral mass at St. BarbaraChurch, 2859 S. Throop St. INT. Resurrection Cemetery.(773)927-6424 www.pomierskifuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 12, 2019
