Knight Jr., Cecil N. "Nicky" 54. Beloved father of Jacob and Michael Levi. Loving son of Ruth and the late Cecil Knight Sr. Dear brother of Carolyn Spight, Henry (Frances) Spight, Vircy Spight, LaFronzell Spight, Larry (Anita) Spight, Fontania Spight, Tony Spight, Pamela Hall, Marlene Spight (James Barber), Antoinette Spight (Thurmon Newson) and the late Catherleen (the late Melvin) Logan. Service Monday 11AM at Beth Shalom B'nai Zaken EHC, 6601 S. Kedzie Ave., Chicago, IL 60629. Interment Cedar Park Cemetery. Memorials in his memory to Beth Shalom B'nai Zaken, www.bethshalombz.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 31, 2019