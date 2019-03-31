Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Beth Shalom B'nai Zaken EHC
6601 S. Kedzie Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil Knight Jr.

Obituary Condolences

Cecil Knight Jr. Obituary
Knight Jr., Cecil N. "Nicky" 54. Beloved father of Jacob and Michael Levi. Loving son of Ruth and the late Cecil Knight Sr. Dear brother of Carolyn Spight, Henry (Frances) Spight, Vircy Spight, LaFronzell Spight, Larry (Anita) Spight, Fontania Spight, Tony Spight, Pamela Hall, Marlene Spight (James Barber), Antoinette Spight (Thurmon Newson) and the late Catherleen (the late Melvin) Logan. Service Monday 11AM at Beth Shalom B'nai Zaken EHC, 6601 S. Kedzie Ave., Chicago, IL 60629. Interment Cedar Park Cemetery. Memorials in his memory to Beth Shalom B'nai Zaken, www.bethshalombz.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now