Fary, Cecelia S.
(nee Dryja) Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Frank J. "Butch" Fary; cherished mother of the Honorable Mark J. Fary (Rosemarie S. Andolino) and the late Cynthia Blaida; fond grandmother of Derek (Jennifer Colvin) Blaida, Vanessa (Kevin) Connor, and Nicholas Blaida; great grandmother of Logan and Brayden; beloved daughter of the late Stanley and Victoria Dryja; dear sister of Celeste Lisak, and the late John Dryja, Mary Kroll, Julie Kienlen, Ann Piwowarski, Joseph and Stanley Dryja; fond aunt, great aunt, and friend to many. Lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel and Blessed Sacrament Parish. Longtime owner of Fary's Tap in the McKinley Park neighborhood. In honor of Cecelia Fary, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org
) or Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund Illinois Chapter, 1 East Wacker Drive #1400, Chicago, IL 60601(www.jdrf.org
) are appreciated. Due to COVID-19, services are private. A celebration of her life will be held in the future. Services entrusted by Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home (312)225-8500 or www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com
