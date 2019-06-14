|
O'Dea, Cecelia E. An extraordinary, sharp-minded woman, devoted friend and industry leader, Cecelia E. O'Dea (nee Remondi), age 94, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was born on November 9, 1924 in Boston, MA. Beloved wife of the late Edward T. O'Dea; loving mother of Tammy Welker and Charles Commerford (Gail); beloved grandmother of nine grandchildren, Linda Monge (Dave), Barbara Commerford, Christine Billings (Joe), Cecelia Welker, Jordan Welker, Jessica Welker, Jacob Welker, Samuel Welker, and Zachary Welker; great-grandmother of five, Michael Monge, David Monge, Robert Monge, Jonathan Billings, and Jacob Billings. Cecelia will be privately laid to rest with her husband on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60643. Express your thoughts and condolences at carememorialcremation.com or call (866) 912-9822.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 14, 2019