1934 - 2020
Helton, Cecelia M. (nee Marthey) Beloved wife of the late Winston; loving mother of Cheryl (Joseph) Reidy, David Helton and Annette (James) Claussen; dearest grandmother of Sarah (Teddy) Stevens, Nick (Carlie) Helton, Kaitlyn, Emily, Rebecca, Mary and Annie Claussen; great-grandmother of Theodore "T.J."; cherished daughter of the late Joseph and late Nettie (nee Koppes); fond sister of Glenn (Connie) Marthey, the late Joseph (Judy), late Garret (Glenna) Helton, late Evelyn Sampsel, late John (late Carolee), late Susan and late Claude Helton; dear cousin of Joan and Patty. Cecelia will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and friends. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, visitation and burial will be private. A service in Celebration of Cecelia's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Cecilia's family on her personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 25, 2020
