Brown, Cecelia "Ma" (nee Bundschuh) 89, July 17, 2019, lifetime resident of the South Side of Chicago, Canaryville neighborhood. Dearly beloved wife of the late Michael J. Brown; devoted mother of Kathleen (Tom) Cassidy, Michael J. "Mickey" (Susan) Brown, Jr., David (Patricia) Brown, Deborah (Joe, CFD, retired) Stefansko, Lt. CPD, retired, Patricia (Ron) Schwitchenberg and Anthony Brown; loving grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of nineteen. Services at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Funeral Monday, July 22, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at chapel, to St. Gabriel Church, 600 W. 45th St., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial St. Mary Cemetery. Please Omit Flowers. Please visit CECELIA BROWN BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. For information, (773) 268-0703.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 21, 2019