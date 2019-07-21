Home

McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL
4635 S Wallace St.
Chicago, IL 60609
773-268-0703
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL
4635 S. Wallace St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL
4635 S. Wallace St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Cecelia Brown Obituary
Brown, Cecelia "Ma" (nee Bundschuh) 89, July 17, 2019, lifetime resident of the South Side of Chicago, Canaryville neighborhood. Dearly beloved wife of the late Michael J. Brown; devoted mother of Kathleen (Tom) Cassidy, Michael J. "Mickey" (Susan) Brown, Jr., David (Patricia) Brown, Deborah (Joe, CFD, retired) Stefansko, Lt. CPD, retired, Patricia (Ron) Schwitchenberg and Anthony Brown; loving grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of nineteen. Services at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Funeral Monday, July 22, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at chapel, to St. Gabriel Church, 600 W. 45th St., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial St. Mary Cemetery. Please Omit Flowers. Please visit CECELIA BROWN BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. For information, (773) 268-0703.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 21, 2019
