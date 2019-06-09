|
Fusco, Cayerl M. (nee Muth) 82, beloved wife of Charles Fusco; devoted mother of Kathryn (Jim) Iozzo, Michael (Desiree) Fusco and Suzann (Roy) Faion; proud grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of four; loving sister of Nancy (the late Harold) Gustafson and Michael Muth; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday 10:15 a.m. from Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL to St. Terrence Church. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org) will be appreciated. Info. 708-636-1200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 9, 2019