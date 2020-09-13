1/
Cathy York
York, Cathy

Cathy York, age 68. Loving longtime partner of Ron Ligocki. Dear sister of Maribeth Seal and Holly (John) Charles. Special Aunt to Sam and Nick Charles and Neal Vaisvilas. Great Aunt to Jaxon. Best buddy to Joanne Wagge and friend to many. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Tom York. She loved puzzles, cooking, travel and animals. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Offerings in Cathy's memory can be made to the Anti Cruelty Society. Arrangements entrusted to Vandenberg Funeral Home. For information call 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
1 entry
September 10, 2020
Our sincere condolences to Cathy's family and friends.
Uncle Frank and Aunt Mary Smetana
Family
