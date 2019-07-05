Scott-Brown, Catherine Marie (Cathy) Born May 10, 1954 to the union of James and Leona Scott in Petersburg, Virginia and passed away on June 28, 2019 in Waukegan, IL. She is survived by her husband, Keith; her children, Dylan and Lazar; her stepchildren, Orion and Sterling; her grandson, Castor; her brother, James; his wife, Sandy; her nephew, Matt; his wife, Lindsey; and their son, Evered. She attended Baldwinsville high school in Baldwinsville, NY and later attended two years at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. From the beginning Cathy has always had a strong work ethic. She began her professional career at Shand Morahan as an Administrative Assistant. During her life she also spent some time with Environmental Risk Consultants, the Evanston school district and finally as an Executive Assistant at the Foundation of the Rotary International. At each stop, the pursuit of excellence and perfection was her standard operating procedure. Her personal life was be characterized by her big heart and her natural love of living. She was a strong-willed woman with a very gentle soul. Giving of herself and helping others has always been a major part of her makeup. She had a serious zest for life and took every opportunity that presented itself to be outdoors and in the sun. She had an unquenchable thirst for the arts, particularly dance and the theater. She was a regular theater goer and a season ticket holder at the Goodman theater. We will all miss her broad smile, warm heart and her love of life. Rest in peace my love. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cathy's name to the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org. The Marsh Funeral Home in Gurnee, IL, is assisting the Brown family. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared through her tribute page at dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/gurnee-il/marsh-funeral-home/2265. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 5, 2019