Santoro, Catherine F. (nee Mrowczynski) Loving mother of Jeffery (Janice) and Dominic (Karen); dear grandmother of Amanda, Eric, Dominic, Adam, and Erica; great-grandmother of James; loving sister, aunt, and friend of many. Catherine was a member of the Daughters of Isabella Pontiac Circle #122 and past secretary of Copernicus Circle #324. FuneralSaturday, March 30, 2019, at9:30 a.m. from Pomierski Funeral Home, 1059 W. 32nd St., to St. Mary of Perpetual Help Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment ResurrectionCemetery. VisitationFriday, March 29, 2019, from3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.Funeral Information: (773) 927-6424. www.pomierskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 28, 2019