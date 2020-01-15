|
Parolin, Catherine "Jeanie" Age 79, suddenly. Beloved daughter of the late Alexander and the late Rose nee Montano. Our precious Jeanie, age 37, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving friends and family. Jeanie loved and was loved by so many who supported her and cared for her. She leaves behind many cousins and cherished friends who were all a very important part of her life. VisitationThursday, January 16, 2020 from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services beginFriday, 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Francis Borgia Church in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Info708-456-8300orwww.cumberlandchapels.com.
