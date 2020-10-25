Campbell, Catherine Mary
Catherine Mary Campbell, 61, of Rogers, Arkansas, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Mercy Hospital, with her loving son Sean close by. During her prolonged illness, all of her family loved ones and friends remained in contact through phone calls and remote virtual sessions, given the travel restrictions due to the pandemic crisis.
Catherine leaves her two daughters, Christine (Dunn) Lombardo of Joliet, IL, and Catherine Campbell Groth of Key West, FL, and her two sons, Sean Menard of Hudson, FL and Charles Green of Los Angeles, CA; and one grandchild, Giovanni Lombardo (son of Christine and Tony Lombardo). Catherine is survived by one sister, Kimberly Pakosz-Ferarr and her husband Todd, and nephew Maxwell Pakosz of NE, and niece Alexis Ferarr of IN: one brother, Mitchell Pakosz and his wife Phyllis of Posen, IL, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Catherine was born in Chicago Heights, IL, the older daughter of the late Peter Pakosz, and surviving mother, Olive (Gater) Pakosz, and had lived in Matteson, IL, for her first 20 years. Catherine graduated from Rich Central High School, in Olympia Fields, IL. Thereafter, Catherine moved to Worcester, MA, and married her husband James Dunn. She lived in Mass. For 10 years, before returning to live in the Matteson, IL area for another seven years. Catherine then moved to Kankakee, IL, where she married Willie Campbell and became a Code Enforcement Inspector for the city and lived for close to ten years. Later, Catherine moved to Rogers, AR, where she resided until her death.
Catherine was an outgoing, caring person with an infectious laugh, and extremely proud of her English heritage. Catherine always paid special attention to her family, to include her Aunt Joan and Uncle Ron Davidson (now deceased) and cousin Stephen, in London, England. Catherine was a dedicated supporter of American Service Veterans, and extremely faithful to her Christian religion.
No funeral services are planned for Catherine at this time, but a Memorial Service will be established in the near future (to be announced). Arrangements by Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home, Rogers, Arkansas. Online guestbook: www.bentoncountymemorialpark.com
