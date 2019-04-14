Link, J. Catherine Age 80, passed away on April 1, 2019. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, where she attended public elementary and high schools. She attended Michigan State University and earned a BA in English. After teaching in Long Beach, California for two years, she returned to Chicago to teach at Harlan and Corliss High Schools. While teaching, she earned a MA in English. Her joy was introducing students to English literature and sponsoring an annual Renaissance Fair. Students not only learned about Shakespeare, but also about the Elizabethan age and the role of women at that time. Catherine was an avid reader who especially enjoyed mysteries. In addition, she spent many happy hours doing needlepoint, roaming art fairs, and attending concerts and the theater. She loved sharing meals, libations, and travels with family and friends. After retiring and moving to Miami, she became active in LIFT, where she enjoyed playing Mahjong. Her final days were spent in the warm and caring environment of the Palace Royale. Catherine was predeceased by parents, Leo and Victoria Link; brother, Warren and his wife, Virginia. She is survived by brother, Ronald (Marian); nephews, Bruce and Brian (Leanne); and grandniece, Genevieve. A celebration of life will be held. We who loved her will deeply miss her and the brightness she brought to so many lives. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary