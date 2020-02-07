|
Ivancich, Catherine A. (nee Spretnjak), age 92, lifelong of South Chicago passed away on February 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John for 70 years. Loving mother of Carol (Larry) Babich, John (Ret CFD) (Cathy) Ivancich, Janet (Don) Busse and Michael (Jill) Ivancich; devoted grandmother of 12 and cherished great-grandmother of 13; dearest sister of Margaret (late Aldo) Balzarini, Michael (late Betty) Spretnjak, Patricia (Anthony) Minarcik, late Joseph (late Bernadine) Spretnjak and late Mary (late Michael) Gaspar; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Member of Sacred Heart Croatian Church Altar and Rosary Society. Visitation Saturday, February 8, 2020 DIRECTLY at Sacred Heart Croatian Church, 2864 East 96th Street, Chicago, IL 60617 from 8:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel Chicago, IL. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 7, 2020