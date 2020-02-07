Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Croatian Church
2864 East 96th Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Croatian Church
2864 East 96th Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Ivancich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Ivancich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Ivancich Obituary
Ivancich, Catherine A. (nee Spretnjak), age 92, lifelong of South Chicago passed away on February 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John for 70 years. Loving mother of Carol (Larry) Babich, John (Ret CFD) (Cathy) Ivancich, Janet (Don) Busse and Michael (Jill) Ivancich; devoted grandmother of 12 and cherished great-grandmother of 13; dearest sister of Margaret (late Aldo) Balzarini, Michael (late Betty) Spretnjak, Patricia (Anthony) Minarcik, late Joseph (late Bernadine) Spretnjak and late Mary (late Michael) Gaspar; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Member of Sacred Heart Croatian Church Altar and Rosary Society. Visitation Saturday, February 8, 2020 DIRECTLY at Sacred Heart Croatian Church, 2864 East 96th Street, Chicago, IL 60617 from 8:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel Chicago, IL. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -