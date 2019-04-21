Home

Hooker, Catherine "Kay" R. (nee Smith) Age 85. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Edward Hooker; devoted mother of John "Jay" J. (Heather Marlowe) Hooker; cherished grandma of Amber and Autumn Hooker; loving sister of William "Bill", Luke, John, Michael "Mikey" Smith, and the late Anne Boehm; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL, on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Chapel Service Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For info: (708) 448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 21, 2019
