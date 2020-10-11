Mendoza, Catherine
Mendoza, Catherine nee Otten; beloved wife of the late Jose "Joe"; loving mother of Shirleen Saylor, Ron (Mary) and the late Arlene Mendoza; cherished grandmother of Bill (Alicia) Saylor and the late Ann Marie Saylor and Joe (Kim) Mendoza, Jenne (Joe) Rapacz, Marybeth and the late Amy Mendoza; adored great-grandmother of Jake, Joey, Matthew, Ryan and Daniel; preceded in death by her parents and sisters; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26 th Street going to St. Gabriel Church for Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 Crisis those attending the services will be asked to be brief and leave quickly to allow all an opportunity to pay their respects to the family. Masks are required at all times and must be worn properly. Social distance guidelines must be followed. The coffee lounge is closed so please refrain from sending or bringing food to the family. Chapel Occupancy is limited to 50 people at one time. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com
