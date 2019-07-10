|
Dybala, Catherine Josephine (nee Greco) Passed away July 6, 2019, with her family by her side, in Barrington, IL. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in the chapel at Willow Creek Community Church, 67 Algonquin Road, South Barrington, IL 60010. Cathy was born on January 2, 1939, in Chicago, IL. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Dybala; daughters, Mary Stang, Jodie Henry, and Catherine Dybala (Ian Saunders); grandchildren, Dan Henry (Jennifer), and Samantha Henry; and great-grandchildren Makenzie and Hunter Henry.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 10, 2019