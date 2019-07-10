Home

Willow Creek Community Church
67 E. Algonquin Road
S. Barrington, IL 60010
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Willow Creek Community Church
67 Algonquin Road
South Barrington, IL
1939 - 2019
Catherine Dybala Obituary
Dybala, Catherine Josephine (nee Greco) Passed away July 6, 2019, with her family by her side, in Barrington, IL. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in the chapel at Willow Creek Community Church, 67 Algonquin Road, South Barrington, IL 60010. Cathy was born on January 2, 1939, in Chicago, IL. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Dybala; daughters, Mary Stang, Jodie Henry, and Catherine Dybala (Ian Saunders); grandchildren, Dan Henry (Jennifer), and Samantha Henry; and great-grandchildren Makenzie and Hunter Henry.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 10, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
