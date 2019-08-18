|
Duffy, Catherine M. 80, of Des Plaines, passed away August 16, 2019. Catherine was the beloved wife of the late Arthur J. Duffy; loving mother of Arthur Duffy, Timothy (Carol) Duffy, Eileen (John Broderick) Duffy, and Kevin (Kathy) Duffy; cherished Grandma of Sean (Katie), Samantha, Joseph, John, Mark, Ryan, and the late Brendan; dear sister of Peter (Mary Kay) Wuertz; aunt to many nieces and nephews; good friend, neighbor and volunteer to all. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Oehler Funeral Home, in Des Plaines (Corner of NW Hwy. and Rand Rd.). Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Chicago. Interment to follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Juvenile Diabetes at www.jdrf.org.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 18, 2019