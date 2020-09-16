Bertuzis, Catherine
Catherine Bertuzis, Nee Zabinskis. Sept. 11, 2020. Age 103. Devoted wife of the late John Bertuzis. Loving mother of Lina and Rasa Bertuzis. Catherine is also survived by other relatives in the Chicago area, Florida, and Lithuania. Visitation Friday, 9:00 A.M. until time of services at 11:00 A.M. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave.(at Derby Rd.), Lemont. Interment St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Offerings in Catherine's name may be made to American Heart Association
and will be deeply appreciated. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com
