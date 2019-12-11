|
|
Sugrue, Catherine Ann (nee O'Connor). Age 59, passed away peacefully at home onDecember 8, 2019, after a year-long battle with brain cancer. Beloved wife of 35 years to John P. Sugrue. Passionate mother of Kerry (Dave) Penny, Johnny (Marina), Connor (Bridget), Wyatt, and Catie. Grandmother to Laila and many future children. Dear sister to Michael, Patrick, Robert, and Daniel O'Connor. Loving aunt and cousin to many and dedicated educator of countless children. Avid photographer and world traveler. Visitation will be held on Thursday,December 12, 2019from 3:00 8:00 p.m. at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago, IL 60646. FuneralFriday, December 13, 2019 11:30 a.m. from Smith-Corcoran for 12:00 p.m. Mass at St. Hilary Church, 5601 N. California Ave., Chicago. Interment following at Rosehill Cemetery. Info773-736-3833orwww.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 11, 2019