Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Hilary Church
5601 N. California Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Sugrue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Ann Sugrue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Ann Sugrue Obituary
Sugrue, Catherine Ann (nee O'Connor). Age 59, passed away peacefully at home onDecember 8, 2019, after a year-long battle with brain cancer. Beloved wife of 35 years to John P. Sugrue. Passionate mother of Kerry (Dave) Penny, Johnny (Marina), Connor (Bridget), Wyatt, and Catie. Grandmother to Laila and many future children. Dear sister to Michael, Patrick, Robert, and Daniel O'Connor. Loving aunt and cousin to many and dedicated educator of countless children. Avid photographer and world traveler. Visitation will be held on Thursday,December 12, 2019from 3:00 8:00 p.m. at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago, IL 60646. FuneralFriday, December 13, 2019 11:30 a.m. from Smith-Corcoran for 12:00 p.m. Mass at St. Hilary Church, 5601 N. California Ave., Chicago. Interment following at Rosehill Cemetery. Info773-736-3833orwww.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now