Williams , Cassandra Renee
Cassandra Renee Williams, 54, of Woodridge Illinois, fell asleep in death unexpectedly on October 2, 2020. She was born on October 8, 1965 in Gary Indiana to Benjamin and Georgia Walker.. Cassandra was one of seven children, and baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1983. She graduated with honors from Gary West Side High in 1984. With her public ministry being her primary focus she visited France, Africa, and Italy, while becoming fluent in Italian. She was employed as a brokerage sales assistant for various investment firms in Illinois, including Northern Trust. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, Benjamin Walker Jr. (daughter Stephanie). She is survived by her siblings Gwendolyn Morton (daughter Toni), Christina Cork (son Brandon,
granddaughter Jadyn), Lawrence R. Walker (daughters Brittany and Kayley), LaTanya (Ocie) Whitt, and Shawn Walker, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her dearly. Memorial Service arrangements pending.
