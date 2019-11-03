Home

WILCZYNSKI, CASIMIR C. Korean War Air Force Veteran, beloved husband of the late Bernice (nee Schwontkowski); loving father of Carol (Garry) Walters, Cynthia (Anthony) Kolinski, Michael (Ann), James (Ann) and the late Daniel Wilczynski; dear grandfather of Rachel Kolinski, Emily (fiancé Nathan Pond), Erica, Ryan & Kathryn Wilczynski; dearest great-grandfather of Brayden; fond brother of Stella (late Theodore) Szydlowski, Jean (Steve) Bazan, Walter (Ariya) Wilczynski and the late John (late Ruth) Sipola, late Helen (late Chester) Novak, late Stanley Wilczynski, late Josephine (late William) Szydlowski, late Marie (late Eugene) Kuleta, late Francis and late Joseph (late Irene) Wilczynski; brother-in-law and uncle of many. Visitation was held Friday, November 1, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 5088 S. Archer Avenue, (corner of Keeler). Funeral Mass was held Saturday, November 2, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Rene Goupil Church. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery. (773) 767-2166 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 3, 2019
