Mendrala, Casimir "Casey" V. Age 84, passed away February 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and his wonderful caregiver, Donna. He joined his beloved late wife, Stella Mendrala (nee Koszulinski) in heaven. He was a cherished and loved father, father-in-law, grandpa, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. He fought his illness with grace and dignity and will be remembered for his independence and generous nature. His presence will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. from Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 W. Archer Ave., Chicago, IL 60638 to St. Pancratius Church. Mass, 11:00 a.m. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday, February 22, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm. Info 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 21, 2019