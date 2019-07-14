Home

Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
(708) 839-8999
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
8:30 AM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea
Casimir Domalewski


1928 - 2019
Casimir Domalewski Obituary
Domalewski, Casimir 91, retired Nabisco foreman and U.S. Army veteran passed away July 11, 2019. Beloved husband for 65 years to Sophie Domalewski (nee Gorecki); devoted son to the late Ciprian and late Walentyna Domalewski; loving father to Cas, Donna (late Scott) McDermott, Elizabeth (Michael) Rea, Monica (David) Preissler and Sandy (Tom) Cronin; adored "Grandpa" of Kevin (Christy), Paige (Brian) Rooke and Kristen Preissler, Sara and Kyle McDermott, Ashley Rea, and Patrick, Quinn and Kaley Cronin; great-grandfather to Cecelia and Lilian Preissler; loving uncle and proud brother. Visitation Monday, July 15, 2019, 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 South Archer Avenue, Willow Springs. Funeral Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. (708) 839-8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 14, 2019
