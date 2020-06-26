Cieniawa, Casimir "Casey" Casimir "Casey" Cieniawa, 79, resident of Homer Glen and Army veteran of the Vietnam era passed away on June 20, 2020. Devoted husband of 48 years to Jeanette (nee Kelsch), loving father to Kimberly (Jonathan) Karwacki and grandfather to cherished Madelyn and Wyatt. Dear brother of Frances (Lambert) LeLoup, and the late Edward (Margaret), uncle to Michelle (Dan) Bahr and nephews Christopher, David (Ali), and the late Mark Cieniawa, son of the late Steve and Clara Cieniawa. Proud founder of Chicagoland Knights, a very active and entertaining social organization of St. Mel High School alumni since 2009. Visitation on Sunday, June 28, 3-8 p.m. at Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 Archer Avenue, Lemont, IL. Private interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the National Aphasia Association, P.O. Box 87, Scarsdale, NY, 10583. Info, 800-994-7600. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 26, 2020.